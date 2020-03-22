What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,000 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 328,000. Leaders in the U.S. are hammering out a rescue package that could be worth $1.4 trillion or more, while the death toll in Italy soars again.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Sunday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Italy’s coronavirus infections continue to soar, with 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

— Congress and the White House still trying to craft a mammoth rescue package that could be worth $1.4 trillion or more.

— Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first member of U.S. Senate to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— U.S. economy suffers severe whiplash as business spirals downward due to coronavirus pandemic.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after a physician who treated her tests positive for the coronavirus.

— Plácido Domingo announces that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Africa gets emergency help to battle the virus from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

— Iran, with an officially reported 21,600 cases of the new coronavirus, snubs U.S. offer of help. Experts believe Tehran may be underreporting the number of cases.

— Indian prime minister asks his nation of 1.3 billion people to stay home, but many venture out anyway.

— Drive-thru sites are being opened around the United States to test people for the new coronavirus, but the system has been riddled by delays, shortages and other problems.

— Parents find themselves in the role of classroom teacher as millions of children are forced to stay home.

— Dubai cancels the Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, until 2021.

— The Palestinian Health Ministry announces its first cases in the Gaza Strip: two residents who returned recently from Pakistan tested positive.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.