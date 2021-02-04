Western Tidewater vaccine phone lines busy, but appointments are not full yet

A nurse holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Keep calling if you get a busy tone while trying to sign up for Western Tidewater Health District’s upcoming vaccination event, officials say.

The local health department shared several numbers Thursday morning to sign up, but local residents (this upcoming event on Feb. 10 is for those ages 65 and up) are frustrated they can’t get through.

As of 10 a.m., appointments were still available, health officials told 10 On Your Side. The entire district is getting 1,000 doses.

Continue to call these numbers:

Suffolk: 757-514-4781

Isle of Wight: 757-279-3070

Franklin: 757-562-6109

Even if you live in a different area, you can sign up for the event through any of these numbers.

A number provided for Southampton on Thursday said their office was closed.

The vaccination event will be Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East End Baptist Church, 1056 Portsmouth Boulevard, Suffolk, Va.

Rural areas are seeing fewer doses now because Virginia is now allocating doses based on population, which led to Western Tidewater canceling two recent events due to “tremendously decreased” supply.

Have comments and concerns about the vaccine and the state’s rollout, email reportit@wavy.com for our “Dose of Clarity” segment. We’ll answer your questions on-air.