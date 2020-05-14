Western Tidewater Health District to provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing Friday, Saturday

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin and Southampton County will be offering drive-thru community testing for COVID-19 in the City of Franklin this Friday and Saturday.
Testing will be available to all individuals on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:
- Friday, May 15: Paul D. Camp Community College 100 N. College Drive, Franklin
- Saturday, May 16: S.P. Morton Elementary School 300 Morton Street, Franklin
Residents who wish to be tested are asked to bring a photo ID.
“This testing opportunity further supports Governor Northam and his Testing Task Force’s goal and direction to match COVID-19 testing capacity with testing available at the most local level,” said Dr. Todd Wagner, district health director.
The Western Tidewater Health District and the Virginia Department of Health say they are excited to work alongside the local governments and community to provide testing opportunities to the citizens of the City of Franklin and Southampton County.
For more information on the testing sites, call 757-562-6109.
