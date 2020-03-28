Western Tidewater Health District reports first COVID-19 related death

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Western Tidewater Health District say a man who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to reports, the man in 60s was a patient at a local hospital where he died due to respiratory failure.

“The staff of the Western Tidewater Health District is deeply saddened by the death of this patient,” said Dr. Todd Wagner district director. “This is another reminder of how important it is for us to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.”

Officials say the patient had several underlying medical conditions, which exacerbated the effects of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the VDH site now confirms a total of 739 cases in Virginia, meaning 135 cases have been identified since Friday.

Latest Posts