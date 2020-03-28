Western Tidewater Health District reports first COVID-19 related death

Coronavirus

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Western Tidewater Health District say a man who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to reports, the man in 60s was a patient at a local hospital where he died due to respiratory failure.

“The staff of the Western Tidewater Health District is deeply saddened by the death of this patient,” said Dr. Todd Wagner district director. “This is another reminder of how important it is for us to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.”

Officials say the patient had several underlying medical conditions, which exacerbated the effects of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the VDH site now confirms a total of 739 cases in Virginia, meaning 135 cases have been identified since Friday.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

