Western Carolina assistant football coach dies from COVID-19 at age 32

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Western Carolina University offensive line coach John Peacock died last Wednesday at the age of 32, the school announced on Twitter.

His fiancée Erika Alexander wrote on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications just four days after he was diagnosed. On the school’s athletics website, Peacock’s bio said the two were planning to wed in February 2022.

Peacock began working at Western Carolina this past spring and was known by his colleagues and student-athletes as a “selfless, hard worker who was always upbeat and constantly humming or singing,” according to the school’s statement.

The school will host a moment of silence in his honor during the first football game of the season at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Sep. 4.