West Virginia retirement community gets creative to celebrate resident’s 100th birthday amid coronavirus

Coronavirus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the coronavirus pandemic, family members and the staff at The Village at Heritage Point had to get creative Thursday to celebrate resident Lurana Weser’s 100th birthday.

Lurana Weser
Courtesy of the Village at Heritage Point

Weser’s family gathered outside of the Morgantown facility and sang “Happy Birthday” to the new centenarian, who was seated at a window.

Some family members who couldn’t be there, were able to join in the festivities via FaceTime.

Lurana Weser
Courtesy of The Village at Heritage Point

All of the Village at Heritage Point residents helped celebrate Weser’s big day with 100th birthday cupcakes.

