West Virginia joins other states and DC in closing all schools to fight coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced all state schools are closed indefinitely.

Justice made the decision Friday at a press conference inside the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The governor said that there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia as of Friday. 12 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 11 tests returning negative and one test still pending.

West Virginia’s decision comes a day after several states and the District of Columbia ordered all schools closed to help prevent the spread of the virus. Virginia had yet to close schools state-wide as of noon Friday.