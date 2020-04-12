Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

West Virginia confirms death of 25-year-old due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Joe Fitzwater

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) — The Logan County Health Department confirms a 25-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in the county.

He was at Logan Regional Medical Center and died Saturday morning. There are eight total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

No further information is available at this time.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories