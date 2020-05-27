Were you exposed to COVID-19?Antibody tests available across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you think you may have been exposed to the coronavirus and recovered, Velocity Urgent Care facilities are offering antibody tests at all 12 of their locations.

Of those locations, 10 of those are in Hampton Roads.

There isn’t a shortage of these tests. So anyone who wants to know if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 can make an appointment online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The simple test only takes a few minutes. A nurse or technician will draw a small vial of blood. The sample is sent off to a lab and the results are ready in two to four days.

The test is covered by health insurance companies. If you don’t have health insurance, there’s a $200 charge for the test.

Velocity Urgent Care officials want you to know they’re making it as safe as possible to come get the test.

“Of course we are wiping down everything in the waiting rooms several times a day, as well as the exam rooms. Our staff wear personal protective equipment and masks during the visit,” explained Dr. Tiffany Sibley, the chief medical officer for Velocity Urgent Care. “We’ve moved a lot of the furniture in our waiting room to allow for the social distancing. We’re also offering an option if you sign up online that you can wait in your car and we’ll text you when it’s your turn to come in and be seen.”

So far, Sibley says they’ve tested about 11,000 people for COVID-19 and the antibody tests combined.

If you do test positive, Sibley says they’re still learning what those antibodies mean.

“With COVID, we know it means you were exposed to the virus and you have recovered and your body has developed antibodies. How long those antibodies last, or what it means on a long-term basis, we just don’t know yet.”

Sibley also wants people to remember the importance of continuing non-coronavirus healthcare.

“Delaying care and putting off medications, or testing for your chronic conditions, can lead to worsening of those conditions as well as life-threatening events. So we certainly encourage people to go ahead and see your primary care physician to come into the urgent care and not put off care to be seen,” Sibley said.

Latest Posts: