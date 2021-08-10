‘We need to be everywhere people are,’ local pastor uses mass transit for mass vaccinations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday afternoons through the month of August, no appointment needed COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center.

The non-traditional clinics are the product of a partnership involving HRT, Sentara, and Second Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Geoffrey Guns says his inspiration for the location comes from the book of Matthew, chapter 4, verses 23-25.

No pulpit needed, Pastor Guns delivered this message during an interview at the Norfolk center. “We need to be wherever people are. If they are riding the bus we need to be there; if they are at the grocery stores we need to be there; at the playground we need to be there,” said Pastor Guns as he watched passengers board buses a few hours before the start of the clinic.

Pastor Geoffrey Guns

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Passenger Edna Moore offered the pastor a resounding Amen. “That’s a very, very good idea because a lot of people come here to this transit center every day,” said Moore who added a lot of them are unvaccinated.

Edna Moore, HRT passenger

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Prepared to proselytize the vaccination, Pastor Guns approached passengers who were awaiting a bus connection. After a friendly chat with Louis Simpson, it appears Pastor Guns found another arm waiting for a shot.

“I think it would be a good idea because everyone needs it; because it’s very important. I’ve not been vaccinated but I intend to and I’m going to go ahead and do it,” said Simpson, who proudly stopped to pose for a photograph with Pastor Guns.

Pastor Guns and HRT passenger Louis Simpson

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Similar clinics will be held this month at the transit centers in Hampton and Newport News.

Pastor Guns is spreading the word with urgency. According to the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up fourfold from a month ago and the Hampton Roads infection rate has soared past 12%.

“See listen, the reality is no one is safe as long as there is one unvaccinated individual in our city and in our community; We all need to be vaccinated.”

Paston Guns has identified another opportunity to get shots in arms. He is reaching out to local funeral directors.

“I’ve talked to [Mayor] Kenny Alexander of Metropolitan [Funeral Home]. I talked to the Graves family [funeral home] about hosting vaccination clinics at the funeral homes when there are wakes. If negotiations are successful, the first vaccination wake could take place later this month.”

10 On Your Side will keep you updated.