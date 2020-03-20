Live Now
Ways to enjoy the weekend weather during the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

List of Do's and Don'ts to slow the spread of the virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We made it to the weekend and it’s officially spring.

However even with the nice weather, 10 On Your Side wants you to keep social distancing in mind.

Governor Ralph Northam has banned gatherings of more than 10 people inside bars, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers, and medical officials stress the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from others even outdoors.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Here are a few things you can do this weekend while keeping social distancing in mind.

Dos:

  • The beach
  • Outdoor exercise
  • Skateboarding, biking and rollerskating
  • Fishing

Note: Some golf courses are staying open. Keep in mind, if you are over 65 or have underlying medical conditions, medical experts recommend you stay at home.

Don’ts:

  • Dine-in eating
  • Large gatherings or parties
  • Playing basketball in large groups
  • Playgrounds/playdates (more info on that here)

The big takeaway is you want to avoid touching the same surfaces if you can. While there are a lot of outdoor activities to do just try to stay at a distance and keep your hands clean.

Check out the Living Local tab on WAVY.com for more indoor and outdoor activities.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Trending stories