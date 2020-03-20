Ways to enjoy the weekend weather during the coronavirus outbreak

List of Do's and Don'ts to slow the spread of the virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We made it to the weekend and it’s officially spring.

However even with the nice weather, 10 On Your Side wants you to keep social distancing in mind.

Governor Ralph Northam has banned gatherings of more than 10 people inside bars, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers, and medical officials stress the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from others even outdoors.

Here are a few things you can do this weekend while keeping social distancing in mind.

Dos:

The beach

Outdoor exercise

Skateboarding, biking and rollerskating

Fishing

Note: Some golf courses are staying open. Keep in mind, if you are over 65 or have underlying medical conditions, medical experts recommend you stay at home.

Don’ts:

Dine-in eating

Large gatherings or parties

Playing basketball in large groups

Playgrounds/playdates (more info on that here)

The big takeaway is you want to avoid touching the same surfaces if you can. While there are a lot of outdoor activities to do just try to stay at a distance and keep your hands clean.

This chart does a good job breaking down the dos and don'ts of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/hAMEebMKbZ — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) March 19, 2020

