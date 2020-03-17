Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

Waterside District temporarily closes amid growing coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Waterside District has decided to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Waterside District officials shared the update on social media Tuesday afternoon citing the “well-being of guests and team members” as their main priority.

A reopening date has not been announced.

The temporary closure comes hours after Governor Ralph Northam says no gathering should be more than 10 people, aligning with federal guidelines, and urges those 65-plus to self quarantine.

He asked people to help out the older population during the outbreak, and think about their parents, grandparents and neighbors.“We all have a responsibility to each other,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, 51 people had tested positive for the virus and 489 people had been tested. 2 deaths linked to the virus have been reported, both James City County men in their 70s.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories