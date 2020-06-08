WATCH: Joint Base Langley-Eustis tests 7,800 personnel in 72 hours

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis tests about 7,800 joint, active duty personnel in just 72 hours.

From June 3-5, the base was selected to administer a novel rapid COVID-19 test. The test is an oral swab and is expected to help “operational readiness” and protect service members during the pandemic.

The 633rd Medical Group, McDonald Army Health Center and the Air Combat Command Surgeon General’s office only had a few days to prepare its system for mass administration of the tests.

In a video, JBLE shared how it gave the tests.

The base showed video of cars driving through a testing site. The driver was given the test to swab their mouth. Then, they put it into a fluid-filled container, put it in a bag, and gave it back to the test administrator.

