Washington state trooper dies after quitting job over vaccination requirement

(The Hill) – A Washington state trooper died on Friday, several months after he quit his job over a vaccine requirement.

“I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said in a statement included with a news release. “Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”

The Washington State Patrol did not provide a cause of death in its news release.

LaMay resigned from his position in objection to a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee (D) that required most health care workers and state employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18, NewsNation reported. Medical and religious exemptions would be considered.

His sign off from the force went viral when he said that “Jay Inslee can kiss my a–” in a video shared on Twitter (see above).

By Oct. 19, roughly 3% of Washington state employees had already been fired or quit their jobs for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

“The high number of state employees who have gotten vaccinated is good news. Good for the workers, their colleagues and the people they serve,” Mike Faulk, press secretary to Inslee, told The Hill in a statement in October.

“While we are sorry to see that 3% go and we wish them well, we are pleased that it is not higher,” he added. “Some have the option to return if they are fully vaccinated within the next month. Washington state government is a great place to work and these positions will be filled.”