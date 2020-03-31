Walmart to begin temperature checks, make masks and gloves available for employees in U.S. stores

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Walmart Supercenter

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart agreed Thursday, June 20, 2019, to pay $282 million to settle civil and criminal allegations of overseas corruption, including payment through a Brazilian subsidiary of more than $500,000 to an intermediary known as a “sorceress” for her uncanny ability to make permit problems disappear. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BENTONVILLE, AR (WBTW) – Walmart says they will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Walmart made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:

  • taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
  • making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
  • continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

  • 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.
  • 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.
  • And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories