Walmart opening 6 new COVID-19 testing sites in Hampton Roads

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Walmart announced it is adding several new bi-weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in Hampton Roads, beginning Tuesday, June 16.

The new locations will be at the pharmacy windows of these six Walmart Neighborhood Markets:

475 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake

673 Cedar Road – Chesapeake

117 Marketplace Drive – Hampton

11214 Jefferson Avenue – Newport News

3350 E. Princess Anne Road – Norfolk

1832 Kempsville Road – Virginia Beach

The sites will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The sites will test adults 18 or older who meet CDC and state and local guidelines, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.

The testing will only be available at the drive-up pharmacy windows, not inside Walmart stores. The sites will not accept walk-ups.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Hampton Roads during this time,” said Brooke Mueller, Walmart Public Affairs Director. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The testing sites are appointment-only. Go to www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for people who meet the criteria.

Individuals being tested will be required to wear a mask and stay in their cars. They will receive a self-administered nasal swab test, which will be conducted on site in the vehicle, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing the test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

If you have any questions regarding testing and appointments, you can call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

