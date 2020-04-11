Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Walmart CEO says we’re in the ‘hair color’ phase of panic buying

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy -CNN

(CNN) — First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper. Now, after weeks of isolation, Walmart CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday that since hair salons aren’t open, many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories