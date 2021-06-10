Walmart and Elizabeth City State University to host vaccine clinics

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Walmart and Elizabeth City State University announced on Thursday they are partnering to host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be held at the Walmart located at 101 Tanglewood Parkway North in Elizabeth City.

“We are excited to collaborate with our friends at Elizabeth City State University to help spread the word in our community about the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Charli Davis, Walmart Health and Wellness Director. “We invite everyone in Elizabeth City to come see us during these special vaccination and education clinics over the next four Saturdays. We want to help provide vaccines to as many eligible members of our community as possible.”

The clinics will be held:

Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made online, however, they aren’t needed.