Walgreens adds more stores to COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Walgreens is adding more locations to its drive-thru COVID-19 testing roster through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH announced Monday that Walgreens has added seven more stores to its partnership with VDH for Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing.

VDH and Walgreens now have 26 stores that offer rapid testing at no cost to the public.

Now, Walgreens will also offer testing at its York County location, 6608 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Other newly-added testing locations on Walgreens’ list include:

Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Road

Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Highway

Exmore: 4053 Lankford Highway

Gate City: 119 east Jackson Strett

Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Road

Marion: 1102 N Main Street

“While recent focus of VDH has been on vaccinations, testing remains a critical response component in containing existing disease in our communities” says VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Parham Jaberi. “This expanded partnership increases access to testing for communities that lack adequate testing services including communities with a high rate of vulnerable populations.”

The rapid tests are recommended for people who are symptomatic, have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and are high risk of complications. It’s also recommended for essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

Rapid tests are processed at the pharmacy and results are given to patients within 24 hours.

Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.