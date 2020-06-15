Virginia Wesleyan offering free online courses to help during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University is offering free online non-credit courses to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a lonesome three months,” said VWU President Dr. Scott Miller.

Virginia Wesleyan University hasn’t had students on its campus since March, but the learning opportunity it is now offering is filling that void.

“We know that people are struggling,” Miller added. “This is a tough time for everyone.”

Lots of people out of work and looking for new skills. That’s why VWU is offering 10 free online classes to anyone who is looking to diversify. Those who complete the self-paced courses will earn certificates of completion.

“The 10 free-of-charge courses are designed to help people that might be retraining for a new position at another institution,” Miller said.

The classes range from creating web pages to business marketing.

“There is nothing more empowering than education,” added Tiffany McGee.

McGee is the founder of Survivor Ventures, a nonprofit that helps human trafficking victims recover. Many of them are taking VWU’s online classes.

“Because a lot of survivors haven’t had the opportunity to have a lot of jobs and [gain] those experiences and skills, this is helping them develop their resume,” McGee said.

So far, 121 people have signed up for the classes. They come from all walks of life.

“As small businesses reopen, they now have a better-trained staff,” McGee said.

“Education is our business and we think it’s an ideal opportunity to reach out to those who are struggling,” Miller added.

Enrollment for the free classes ends June 30. The students will have access to online videos for 90 days.