Volunteers needed to help deliver meals in Hampton Roads next week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While faced with the health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity is also a growing problem during times of isolation.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia needs your help to keep one of the most vulnerable populations fed on Monday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 15.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is a regional nonprofit that helps seniors and adults with disabilities in their communities.

They’ve always delivered meals to those in need, but recently, that need has nearly doubled.

WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver spoke to their volunteer engagement specialist, Jason Inge, who says they’re now in overdrive. They’re delivering over 1,000 meals a week.

Volunteers will pick up their meals at Beth Sholom Village, 1049 College Park Boulevard in Virginia Beach and then deliver them in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.

Specific routes will be assigned, and volunteers need to use their owns cars and have proof of insurance.

For safety purposes, gloves will be provided and volunteers must wear a mask and maintain social distance.

These will be touchless deliveries, which helps to keep hundreds safe.

To complete a volunteer application, go to ssseva.org/helpnow.

