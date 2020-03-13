Volunteer at Matthew Whaley Elementary in Williamsburg tested positive for coronavirus, superintendent says

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Matthew Whaley Elementary School is closing “out of an abundance of caution” Friday after a school volunteer told school officials she tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day after the Virginia Department of Health said two people in the Williamsburg area had tested positive for the virus.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools Superintendent Olwen Herron says the district is working to contact the “small number of families whose child may have come in contact with this person” and Matthew Whaley will close at 10:30 a.m.

All other district schools will continue to operate on their normal schedule.

“Obviously, this news is upsetting to all of us … we continue to be in contact with the health department and we will make an announcement about future school operations for the division later today,” Herron said.