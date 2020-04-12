Live Now
Vistaprint looking to donate 100K face shields to workers in rural areas

In this March 23, 2020, photo provided by Bauer Hockey Corp., an employee models a medical face shield the hockey equipment manufacturer has begun creating to help those treating the coronavirus pandemic, at Bauer Hockey Corp. in Blainville, Quebec. (Bauer Hockey Corp via AP)

NATIONAL (WIAT) — The online provider of marketing products and services to small businesses, Vistaprint, is looking to donate 100,000 face shields to frontline workers in rural areas across the United States.

Vistaprint wants to donate 1,000 shields each to 100 healthcare facilities in rural communities.

The company used existing machinery to shift from printing banners and other large scale projects to producing face shields to meet the immediate demand across the country. By the end of April, Vistaprint will be able to produce 100,000 face shields per week.

Vistaprint also sells COVID-19 products including signs that ask readers to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

