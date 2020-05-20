Virtual job training workshops offered for those in need of employment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A regional workforce council is offering free virtual workshops to help those who are unemployed find jobs.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is offering the courses on a range of topics including resume creation, job search, career coaching, interview techniques and more.

LaTonya English, who is the deputy director for Virginia Career Works Hampton Roads Region with the council, says their doors are normally open to help the unemployed.

But like other organizations, they’ve had to go digital.

“We had to learn how to be creative and innovative because most of what we do is with the customers walking in through the doors,” she said in a Zoom interview.

The workshops hope to target younger employees like teens and young adults as well as veterans. But anyone can get help from Virginia Career Works.

English says they’ve heard from a number of people reaching out to them due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a lot of things but it’s been very humbling. Job seekers have been reaching out. They want to know someone is still there. I get calls all the time like ‘Thank God someone answered the phone’ or ‘You’re really there,'” she said.

English says they’re offering interactive workshops to help job seekers stand out in an economy that’s seen an increase in those who are unemployed.

“So why not have a great resume? Know what to say when you interview and not say the wrong thing,” she said.

English hopes that those who are skeptical about taking up the offer to use their services should go ahead and try.

To sign up for the workshops, click here.

