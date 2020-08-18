Virtual forum on child care needs during the pandemic set for Wednesday

(WAVY) — Local health officials from Eastern Virginia Medical School are holding a virtual forum Wednesday on child care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum will be held virtually on both Facebook Live and live on Youtube and include information from healthcare professionals, early child care experts and others working to explore alternative child care solutions, according to the EVMS event.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 8:15 p.m.

Parents and caregivers will receive information on their child care options during the pandemic, and also have a chance to ask questions.

Register for the event here.

