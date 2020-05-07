Virtual Food Drive raises more than $21,000 for local food banks

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side wants to thank everyone helping to make sure people have food on the table during the pandemic.

Donations made to the WAVY’s 10-day Virtual Food Drive added up to more than $21,000. That money will provide more than 85,000 meals.

The money is going to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

There is still a need.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

Foodbank of the Albemarle

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Times and locations of emergency food distribution continue to change due to the COVID-19 response. The Foodbank recommends calling the partner agency prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation.

