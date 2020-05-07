1  of  2
Live Now
Members of North Carolina’s Coronavirus Task Force holding briefing Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Virtual Food Drive raises more than $21,000 for local food banks

Coronavirus

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side wants to thank everyone helping to make sure people have food on the table during the pandemic.

Donations made to the WAVY’s 10-day Virtual Food Drive added up to more than $21,000. That money will provide more than 85,000 meals.

The money is going to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

There is still a need.

  • Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia DONATE
  • Foodbank of the Albemarle DONATE
  • Virginia Peninsula Foodbank DONATE

Times and locations of emergency food distribution continue to change due to the COVID-19 response. The Foodbank recommends calling the partner agency prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories