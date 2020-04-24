Virtual 5K helps families stay physically and mentally fit

Shadows of runners show the effort it took to accomplish the Blackberry Farm 5K Spring Gallop Saturday in Aurora, Ill., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. The race featured eight age divisions for males and females 10 and older. It was a CARA-certified race. Well over 100 people took part in this event. (AP Photo / Daily Herald, Paul Michna)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Staying fit as a family, while focusing on good mental health, is a great idea during this time of social distancing and orders to stay home.

Girls on the Run Hampton Roads wants to play a role in keep families healthy and happy.

The organization is planning a virtual 5K that everyone in Hampton Roads can participate in — all you have to do is register.

For its current members, the organization is distributing at-home lessons. They’re focused on getting moving, getting that brain working and getting creative with the entire family.

“We’re encouraging families to get outside, get some fresh air, get some activity just to stay connected with each other whether it’s through the GOTR home lessons, or maybe you take a walk or go for a jog training for the 5K or anything like that. Anything where you’re keeping that social connection, because that is so, so important in times like these. So you have that and the combination of the physical activity, which is also incredibly important because a lot of us are stuck inside right now. So it’s even more important that we’re staying active and getting those endorphins going,” says Emily Matisko of Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run families can expect eight lessons over the next few weeks. Emily says the lessons will focus on physical fitness through running, squats, and more. You can also expect lessons that share helpful ways to get your mind right in these uncertain times.

“One (lesson) is how to deal when things get difficult. How to manage stress and identify emotions. So, these lessons are kind of inherently tied to the current issues we’re facing, but they’re not making it very explicit, because you also want to protect the girls and everything,” says Emily.

The Virtual Mermaid 5K is scheduled for May 17.

As we mentioned, anyone in Hampton Roads can participate by registering and paying a $25 fee. You will receive a mermaid-themed T-shirt, a souvenir bib, and a finisher medal. If you register by May 1, you will receive all of those swag items by the time the race begins on May 17.

“It’s all about getting moving, getting thinking, and getting creative with the entire family, which I think is great, because we are not just limiting it to the girls in the program. Their siblings can get involved, their parents, they can do it with their friends virtually,” says Emily.

Girls on the Run stresses the importance of social distancing during this event. Remember, you can do this anywhere you wish at any time on May 17, and you can walk or run –just get out and get moving.

