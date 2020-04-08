Virginia’s Three Rivers Health District confirms first COVID-19 death

SALUDA, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health announced the first COVID-19 related death in the Three Rivers Health District, which covers the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

The patient was a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized with the virus.

“We are so sorry to hear this news of the loss of a member of our community and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” said Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. “We are investigating how she may have obtained the virus in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. In a small number of patients, COVID-19 can cause complications, including death.

The Three Rivers Health District has activated a public information line. Call 804-313-1638 with questions about the novel coronavirus.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Practice social distancing 6 feet or more.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Elderly and those at-risk should stay at home as much as possible; if not possible, avoid large gatherings

