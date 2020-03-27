Virginia’s community colleges change grading policy during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus
Posted:
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s community colleges will be changing the way students are graded this semester due to COVID-19-related school closures, officials say.

Glenn Dubois, who is the chancellor for Virginia’s Community Colleges, announced that impacted classes will be changed to a pass/no pass policy for the spring semester. Students can ask their instructors for their specific letter grade for a course if they want.

Dubois said that Virginia’s community colleges have also extended the date to withdraw from a class to the end of the spring semester for students, should they want to take that option.

Grades earned during the coronavirus pandemic will not stop students from transferring to any of Virginia’s public universities or impact student’s financial aid eligibility, Dubois said.

This new grading policy applies to spring semester classes that haven’t finished by April 6.

“I made this decision after consulting with the presidents of our community colleges and hearing from faculty members and students,” Dubois wrote in a release. “This new, flexible policy allows us to respond sensibly as we continue forward through this crisis.”

Dubois said there are “nuances” to how this new grading policy will be implemented at individual community colleges. Students who have questions about the new grading policy should contact their course instructors.

