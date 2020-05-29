Virginians encouraged to wear face coverings starting Friday, with Northam relying on compliance over force

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All Virginians ages 10 and over are expected to wear face masks while indoors in public spaces, starting Friday.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the move earlier this week, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Executive Order 63, the face coverings must cover your mouth and nose. The order applies to public buildings such as grocery stores, brick and mortar retailers and government buildings.

The order also includes transportation, such as Hampton Roads Transit buses.

There are some exceptions, such as if you’re eating or drinking at a restaurant, exercising, or if you have a health condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.

Dr. Edward Oldfield served as Eastern Virginia Medical School’s Chief of Infectious Diseases for more than 20 years and still teaches at the college.

He shares the benefits of wearing masks in public moving forward.

“I think we should be gradual and careful in reopening, have universal masking – it’s been clearly shown that those countries that have universal masking are the ones that controlled the virus. Those that didn’t had trouble.”

Governor Northam said this order is more about peoples’ health and not about fines. However, the Virginia Department of Health is tasked with enforcing the mask mandate in businesses.

Northam’s team says businesses could lose their permit or licenses if they don’t comply. Businesses are supposed to refuse service or entry to those without masks, in order to keep other customers and employees safe.

If you don’t have a mask, and a business asks you to leave, the governor’s office says that could be considered trespassing. Then the business can call police.

The governor’s office says it’s on all of us to follow the order.

“It should not be the responsibility of the Virginia Department of Health, to make sure you are wearing a mask. It certainly should not be the responsibility of law enforcement or a business, to make sure you are wearing a face covering. Rather it is the personal responsibility of each and every one of us to comply with executive order 63. It is the right thing to do. It is the right thing to do to protect oneself, to protect one’s family and fellow Virginians,” said Rita Davis, Counsel to Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia Chamber of Commerce has concerns with enforcement.

Barry DuVal, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO sent 10 On Your Side this statement: