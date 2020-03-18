Virginia Wesleyan students not allowed access to dorms, personal belongings until April 6

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students at a local college are wondering what’s next after receiving an email letting them know they wouldn’t be allowed on campus until early April.

10 On Your Side recently learned Virginia Wesleyan University has barred students who were currently off-campus from getting into dorms to collect their belongings.

When we reached out to Virginia Wesleyan for comment, we were told students wouldn’t be allowed to collect their items from dorms until April 6. According to officials, exceptions will be made for students who fill out a form explaining which important item they need from the dorm.

Stephanie Smaglo with Virginia Wesleyan communications says the timeline is based on the recommendations of health officials.

Students who didn’t leave for spring break have been given a Wednesday, March 25 deadline to move out. The university will continue to offer on-campus housing to students who apply and are granted special permission.

The last COVID-19 update received by Virginia Wesleyan students was five days prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

The email went out to students less than an hour after the City of Norfolk released a statement detailing their first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

University officials state that no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been on Virginia Wesleyan campus.

They assure students in a post on their website that they should hear from professors by Monday, March 23 regarding online classes.

All campus events are canceled through the end of the spring semester (May 8).

“We thank our students for their flexibility and understanding, as we know this news is disappointing, especially to our seniors. We also offer our sincerest appreciation to our faculty and staff for keeping operations and instruction running smoothly during this time,” Dr. Maynard Schaus | Vice President for Academic Affairs

