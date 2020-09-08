Virginia Wesleyan confirms positive COVID-19 test

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan officials say a member of the community has reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials confirmed the news over the weekend saying the unnamed person lives alone off campus and has self-isolated in accordance with recommendations from the Virginia Department Of Health.

Officials say the health and safety of the community is of utmost importance while imploring to follow state health guidelines.

The latest comes several Virginia colleges and universities have create their own COVID-19 dashboards to display the latest numbers for testing and confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, ODU is reporting 16 positive COVID-19 cases out of 1252 tests performed as of Sept. 2.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10