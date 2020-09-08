Virginia Wesleyan confirms positive COVID-19 test

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan officials say a member of the community has reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials confirmed the news over the weekend saying the unnamed person lives alone off campus and has self-isolated in accordance with recommendations from the Virginia Department Of Health.

Officials say the health and safety of the community is of utmost importance while imploring to follow state health guidelines.

The latest comes several Virginia colleges and universities have create their own COVID-19 dashboards to display the latest numbers for testing and confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, ODU is reporting 16 positive COVID-19 cases out of 1252 tests performed as of Sept. 2.

