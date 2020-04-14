Virginia unemployment website down due to ‘internal server error’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission’s website is down with an “internal server error.”

The VEC’s website is where Virginians must go to apply for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the website has gone down, as demand in recent weeks has surged.

Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting industries across the country. In the first week of April, nearly 150,000 Virginians applied for unemployment benefits through the VEC.

This number is more than triple the number of Virginians who filed initial unemployment claims in the week of March 21 when 46,277 people in the commonwealth filed for benefits. Virginia was averaging around 2,600 weekly jobless claims before the pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam says the state recently upgraded the VEC website and capacity to help with demand, and increased call center staffing by 20 percent, but Virginians are still reporting being unable to apply for benefits.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the VEC to find out more about the website error. This story will be updated when more information is available.

10 On Your Side has also put together a comprehensive guide on understanding and filing for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes information about expanded unemployment under the CARES Act.

Are you having an issue filing for unemployment? Email Adrienne Mayfield at adrienne.mayfield@wavy.com.

Latest Posts