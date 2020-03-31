Virginia Tuesday update: COVID-19 cases rise by more than 200 in a day for first time, up to 1,250 overall

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia rose by 230 in a day’s span between Monday and Tuesday, the first daily increase of more than 200 patients.

The commonwealth now has 1,250 confirmed cases overall as daily numbers continue to trend upward. In comparison, cases rose 130 from Sunday (890) to Monday (1,020), 151 from Saturday to Sunday and 135 from Friday to Saturday.

Last Tuesday (March 24) there were 290 cases statewide with 7 deaths.

Hospitalizations also rose by 29 between Monday and Tuesday, surpassing the increase of 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136).

Deaths are now at 27, an increase from 25 on Monday and 22 on Sunday. 11 of those have been in the Tidewater area, with most in James City County.

13,401 people had been tested as of Tuesday, compared to 12,038 on Monday. Last Tuesday only 4,470 people had been tested.

More info from the Virginia Department of Health here.

