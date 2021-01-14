Virginia releases new K-12 schools coronavirus guidelines Thursday

UPDATE: Virginia has released its new coronavirus safety guidance for K-12 schools.

WAVY is going through the update and will have more in this story coming up.

Previous coverage below

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Education will be releasing new coronavirus guidelines for Virginia K-12 schools on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam says.

“Schools need to be open and here are the ways to do that safely,” Northam said in his Thursday press conference.

Studies have shown virus spread is limited in schools if proper protocols are in place.

Dr. James F. Lane with Virginia Department of Education said “even in the context of moderate transmission in the community, we can still open schools safely” if safety protocols are in place. Lane also said staff vaccinations are not necessarily needed to reopen schools safely.

But Virginia is also seeing major virus levels, with more than 20% positivity rates in Hampton Roads. That’s something Virginia’s teachers union wants to emphasize while teachers are still in the process of being vaccinated in phase 1b.

“If you’re indoors and not wearing a mask … you’re not doing your part to help reopen schools,” said Dr. James Fedderman, the president of the Virginia Education Association, who says he’s also a COVID-19 survivor. “Simply put schools are not the place to be while this virus surges.”

Some teachers have already gotten their first vaccine dose (two are needed for Pfizer and Moderna), but many haven’t yet. In Hampton Roads, only Chesapeake’s teachers have been vaccinated at this time.

Most K-12 schools have remained mostly virtual due to the high case numbers, and many having canceled winter sports, but some are planning to return to in-person learning for some students.