Virginia to receive nearly $13.4M from CDC for coronavirus response

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving millions of dollars to state and local jurisdictions to aid coronavirus response.
Virginia will receive $13,371,612.30 from the CDC to combat the new disease, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services.
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
Virginia’s $13.4 million is part of more than $560 million that the CDC is giving to state and local jurisdictions for coronavirus response.
North Carolina is receiving $13,820,515.20.
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which gave $8.3 billion to aid preparedness and response for COVID-19.
It will also help develop tools and strategies, give technical assistance and program support, and ensure communication between agencies and partners throughout the COVID-19 response.
According to the news release, the CDC will use “existing networks” to reach out to state and local jurisdictions so they can access the funding.
