Virginia Thursday update: COVID-19 deaths jump by 34 in a day, bringing total to 109; total cases pass 4,000

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials reported 34 new deaths due to COVID-19 — by far the highest increase in a day so far — and bringing the commonwealth’s total to 109 as cases surpassed 4,000 overall on Thursday.

44 of those deaths have been reported in the Richmond area — 32 at a long-term care facility in Henrico County alone. 22 have been reported in the Tidewater area.

Nearly 400 new cases were also reported from Wednesday (3,645) to Thursday (4,042).

33,026 of roughly 8.5 million Virginians have been tested so far, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says 669 people in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 469 are in the ICU — 285 on ventilators.