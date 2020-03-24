Live Now
Live at 2: Northam holding coronavirus press conference

Virginia students on track to graduate will receive diploma, VDOE says

Coronavirus

by: Keyris Manzanares, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

Close up of graduation diploma. Shot with shallow depth of field.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education released guidelines answering vital questions for staff, students and families after K-12 schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

In a superintendent’s memo, VDOE said any 12th- grade student on track to graduate, will graduate on time. Students who are on track will be promoted to the next grade level, the state’s Department of Education said.

The VDOE said they want to ensure that students– regardless of income, access, English learner status, or special needs — are treated equally.

At this time, school divisions are being asked to “provide opportunities for students to make academic progress and continue to learn and grow.”

Superintendents can waive the following graduation requirements:

  • Students currently enrolled in a course for which they need a standard or verified credit in order to graduate;
  • Students who have successfully completed a course required for graduation, but have not earned the associated verified credit;
  • Students who have not completed the student-selected test;
  • Students who are currently enrolled in or have previously completed a course leading to a CTE credential necessary for a Standard Diploma but have not yet earned the credential;
  • Students who have not completed a United States and Virginia history course; Students who have not completed a fine or performing arts or career and technical education course;
  • Students in the second of sequential courses; Students who have not completed an economics and personal finance course.

Students will need the General Assembly, which will convene in April, to waive emergency first aid training and completion of a virtual course, VDOE said.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane sent a guidance document to the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions Tuesday saying that high school seniors who were on track to graduate will earn a diploma.

“[Governor Ralph Northam] and I agree that every student who was on a trajectory toward earning a diploma should be able to graduate on time and move on to the next stage of his or her life,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Tuesday.

Seniors in the following categories will graduate on time:

  • Seniors currently enrolled in a course for which they need a standard or verified credit in order to graduate (verified credits are earned by passing a required course and also passing the associated Standards of Learning test);
  • Seniors who have successfully completed a course required for graduation, but have not earned the associated verified credit; and
  • Seniors who have not passed a required student-selected SOL test;

If a student was enrolled in a cosmetology or master barber course they will be able to take the license exam, as long as their instruction submits a training verification form.

School divisions are being asked to award standard credit to students graduating in 2021, or after, for high school credit-bearing courses in which they have completed the majority of the work.

For students in kindergarten through eighth grade, school divisions should be providing online learning and getting them ready for subsequent courses.

VDOE said school divisions may choose to offer summer school to students who were unable to receive instruction during the extended closure. The department has also issued a guide for parents on in-home learning activities and other topics.

Local school divisions will award grades and determine GPA.

“VDOE recognizes that decisions on grades are a local decision, the VDOE does not recommend grading work completed during the closures since schools are closed,” the state’s Department of Education said.

Information on seat time, SOL testing, accreditation, and other assessments will be available once wavier processes have been completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories