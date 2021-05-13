Virginia expands vaccine centers to include adolescents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is expanding vaccine access to include adolescents ages 12-15 after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.

Families will have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated at multiple types of clinics, including at FEMA – Virginia Department of Health (VDH) clinics and state-run Communality Vaccination Clinics (CVCs).

Community Vaccination Clinics

State health officials announced on Thursday morning that Virginia’s state-run Community Vaccination Clinics (CVCs) will expand on Friday.

At CVCs, adolescents must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine.

Several CVSs offer walk-in appointments in the Hampton Roads community:

Portsmouth – Sportsplex

Suffolk – Hampton Garden Inn

Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach Convention Center

Newport News – former Sherwood Shopping Center

Hampton – Hampton Coliseum

FEMA – VDH clinics

FEMA and the Commonwealth of Virginia, through the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, are continuing their partnerships to expand vaccine access across the Hampton Roads community.

Individuals who are 12-17 will need to have a parent or guardian with them at the vaccination site to receive the vaccine or a signed permission slip at school events.

Upcoming clinics:

Military Circle Mall Open daily till May 22, (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.) 880 Military Circle Mall, Norfolk, VA 23502 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18+) 1st or 2nd Dose of Pfizer vaccine (12+)

YMCA (Granby) May 15 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) & May 16 (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.) 2901 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504 1st or 2nd Dose of Pfizer vaccine (12+)

Norfolk Tides Opening Night May 18 (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.) Harbor Park, 150 Park Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18+)

Mount Peninsula (Yorktown) May 18, May 20 (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) 6406 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18+)



School events:

Virginia Beach High Schools (students and staff event) 1 st Dose of Pfizer (12+) Bayside and Kempsville Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Green Run, Green Run Collegiate and Kellam Wednesday, May 19, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Salem and Cox Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tallwood and Princess Anne Friday, May 21, 8: a.m. – 2 p.m. Ocean Lakes and Landstown Tuesday, May 25, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Colonial Wednesday, May 26, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dose of Pfizer (12+)

Portsmouth High Schools (students and staff event) 1st Dose of Pfizer (12+) IC Norcom Tuesday, May 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Woodrow Wilson Wednesday, May 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Churchland Thursday, May 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



2nd Dose Pfizer Clinics

Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church May 15 (9 a.m. – 12 Noon.), May 16 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m . ) 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 2 nd doses of Pfizer

Shiloh Baptist Church May 20, (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 745 Park Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504 2 nd doses of Pfizer

1st Baptist Church in South Hills May 17 (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.), May 19 (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.), May 22 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 3633 Galberry Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23323 2 nd doses of Pfizer

Gethsemane Baptist Church May 17 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.), May 19 (12 Noon – 3 p.m.), May 21 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.) 5406 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23605 2 nd doses of Pfizer



—–

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.