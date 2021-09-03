Virginia September 3 COVID-19 update: 4,070 new cases, 1,892 hospitalized, 20 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up down slightly from yesterday with 4,070 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the first time since February that the state has reported more than 4,000 cases two days in a row.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to 2,950 – the highest 7-day average since February 3.

1,892 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 10 people since yesterday. The state has added an average of 49 patients to the hospital with COVID-19 each day this week.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,899 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 20 deaths reported since yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 4,070 (778,167 total )

4,070 ) New deaths: +18 ( 11,879 total )

) Current hospitalizations: +10 (1,892 total)

Percent of positive tests: 10.2%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,992,437 percent of population with at least one dose: 64.3% (5,484,534) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.9% (4,854,808) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 68%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,376 cases, 256 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+23 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 24,856 cases, 1,160 hospitalized, 316 deaths (+119 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,301 cases, 61 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3005 cases, 78 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,773 cases, 555 hospitalized, 192 deaths (+78 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,667 cases, 173 hospitalized, 73 deaths ( 22 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,687 cases, 209 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+47 cases)

Mathews: 742 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 17,396 cases, 665 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+115 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 21,050 cases, 1,267 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+111 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Northampton: 923 cases, 88 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,032 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 10,678 cases, 767 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+64 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,112 cases, 66 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,347 cases, 559 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 43,068 cases, 2,196 hospitalized, 450 deaths (+226 cases, +23 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Williamsburg: 915 cases, 37 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+9 cases)

York: 4,542 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+31 cases)

Local test positivity: 14.85% on average

Chesapeake – 13.8%

Eastern Shore – 15.8%

Hampton – 14.9%

Norfolk – 14.8%

Peninsula – 14.9%

Portsmouth – 17%

Virginia Beach – 14.8%

Western Tidewater – 12.8%