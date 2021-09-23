Virginia September 23 COVID-19 update: over 3,400 new cases, local test positivity rate drops to 12.93%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up slightly from yesterday, with 3,767 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. So far this week, the Commonwealth has added an average of 3,467 cases per day for a grand total of 17,335.

The good news, however, is that the 7-day moving average of new cases continues to decline.

2,168 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 2 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalization is the highest it has been since February 14.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,463 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 54 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of September 11, 0.5% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.019% have been hospitalized, and 0.0046% have died.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 3767 (846,979 total )

3767 ) New deaths: +54 ( 12,463 total )

) Current hospitalizations: +2 (2,168 total)

Percent of positive tests: 9.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 10,470,868 percent of population with at least one dose: 67.2% (5,736,743) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 79.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 59.7% (5,093,688) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 71.1%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,665 cases, 277 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 26,770 cases, 1,224 hospitalized, 326 deaths (+110 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,429 cases, 68 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,482 cases, 87 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+14 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Hampton: 13,921 cases, 620 hospitalized, 213 deaths (+45 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4010 cases, 202 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,281 cases, 226 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+35 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 819 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths ( +9 cases)

Newport News: 18,940 cases, 718 hospitalized, 267 deaths (+66 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 22,673 cases, 1,396 hospitalized, 300 deaths (+74 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1040 cases, 97 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,180 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,641 cases, 861 hospitalized, 218 deaths (+29 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,203 cases, 75 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+10 cases)

Suffolk: 10046 cases, 628 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+57 cases, +7 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 46,530 cases, 2,432 hospitalized, 484 deaths (+168 cases, +14 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1047 cases, 39 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 4,945 cases, 113 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+23 cases)

Local test positivity: 12.93% on average

Chesapeake – 12.5%

Eastern Shore – 13.6%

Hampton – 12.2%

Norfolk – 12.9%

Peninsula – 11.2%

Portsmouth – 15.4%

Virginia Beach – 11.9%

Western Tidewater – 13.8%