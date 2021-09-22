Virginia September 22 COVID-19 update: 3,737 new cases, 97 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up slightly from yesterday, with 3,737 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia’s 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to 3,256, which is 46% higher than just one month ago.

The 7-day moving average has, however, has decreased for three consecutive days.

Data shows that the test positivity rate across the Commonwealth currently stands at 9.8%. That is the lowest number reported since August 21 when the test positivity rate was also 9.8%.

2,166 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 45 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalization is the highest it has been since mid-February.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,409 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 97 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of September 11, 0.5% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.019% have been hospitalized, and 0.0046% have died.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 3737 (843,212 total )

3737 ) New deaths: +97 ( 12,409 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -45 (2,166 total)

Percent of positive tests: 9.8%

Vaccine doses administered: 10,455,903 percent of population with at least one dose: 67.1% (5,729,514) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 79.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 59.6% (5,0885,538) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 71%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,646 cases, 275 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 26,660 cases, 1,221 hospitalized, 325 deaths (+115 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,422 cases, 67 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 3,467 cases, 84 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+20 cases)

Hampton: 13,876 cases, 616 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+56 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,982 cases, 201 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+18 cases, +4 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,246 cases, 227 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+46 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 810 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths ( +7 cases)

Newport News: 18,874 cases, 714 hospitalized, 265 deaths (+57 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 22,599 cases, 1,387 hospitalized, 299 deaths (+173 cases)

Northampton: 1033 cases, 96 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+6 cases)

Poquoson: 1,173 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,612 cases, 862 hospitalized, 218 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,193 cases, 75 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,989 cases, 621 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 46,362 cases, 2,418 hospitalized, 482 deaths (+142 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1043 cases, 39 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 4,922 cases, 113 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+22 cases, +1 death)

Local test positivity: 14.67% on average

Chesapeake – 14%

Eastern Shore – 14.4%

Hampton – 15.1%

Norfolk – 14.8%

Peninsula – 12.7%

Portsmouth – 18.4%

Virginia Beach – 14.2%

Western Tidewater – 13.7%