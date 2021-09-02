Virginia September 2 COVID-19 update: largest single-day spike in cases since February 6

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday with 4,255 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the first time since February 6 that Virginia has reported more than 4,000 cases in one day.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average of cases has risen to 2,894 – the highest 7-day average since February.

Overall, the state has reported 774,097 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 10.4%.

1,882 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 28 people since yesterday.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,879 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 18 deaths reported since yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 4,255 (774,097 total )

4,255 ) New deaths: +18 ( 11,879 total )

) Current hospitalizations: +28 (1,882 total)

Percent of positive tests: 10.4%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,974,506 percent of population with at least one dose: 64.1% (5,474,748) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.8% (4,846,018) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 67.9%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,453 cases, 254 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 24,737 cases, 1,155 hospitalized, 316 deaths (+121 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,295 cases, 60 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 2,983 cases, 77 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,695 cases, 552 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+134 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,667 cases, 173 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+22 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,640 cases, 209 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+45 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 736 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+8 cases)

Newport News: 17,281 cases, 659 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+109 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 20,939 cases, 1,258 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+108 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Northampton: 920 cases, 88 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,029 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,615 cases, 764 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+62 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,107 cases, 65 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 9,311 cases, 557 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+44 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 42,842 cases, 2,173 hospitalized, 442 deaths (+193 cases, +19 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 906 cases, 37 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+8 cases,)

York: 4,511 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+19 cases)

Local test positivity: 15.14% on average

Chesapeake – 14.0%

Eastern Shore – 17.6%

Hampton – 14.8%

Norfolk – 14.6%

Peninsula – 15.1%

Portsmouth – 16.5%

Virginia Beach – 14.8%

Western Tidewater – 13.7%