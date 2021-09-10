Virginia September 10 COVID-19 update: 4,479 new daily cases reported for the second time this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second time this week, Virginia reported 4,479 new coronavirus cases in a single day. The Virginia Department of Health reported the same number on Wednesday.

Virginia’s 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to 3,380.

There are currently 2,150 people hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 in Virginia. 513 of those patients are in the ICU, and 303 are on a ventilator.

The day after Virginia hit 12,000 deaths related to COVID-19, VDH reported 26 additional deaths, for a total of 12,036 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 4479 (801,827 total )

4479 ) New deaths: +26 ( 12,036 total )

) Current hospitalizations: (2,150 total)

Percent of positive tests: 10.9% (up from the day before)

Vaccine doses administered: 10,124,670 percent of population with at least one dose: 65.1% (5,553,998) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 77.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 57.7% (4,921,231) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 68.8%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,474 cases, 266 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 25,540 cases, 1,181 hospitalized, 321 deaths (+116 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,336 cases, 64 hospitalized, 36 deaths ( +9 cases)

Gloucester: 3,184 cases, 79 hospitalized, 54 deaths ( +26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 13,163 cases, 577 hospitalized, 198 deaths (+80 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,772 cases, 183 hospitalized, 74 deaths ( +14 cases, +4 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,910 cases, 212 hospitalized, 82 deaths ( +48 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 773 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 17,931 cases, 681 hospitalized, 253 deaths ( +74 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 21,659 cases, 1,313 hospitalized, 292 deaths ( +104 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 957 cases, 91 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,080 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths ( +4 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,020 cases, 779 hospitalized, 212 deaths ( +51 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,151 cases, 70 hospitalized, 58 deaths ( +7 cases, + 1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,560 cases, 579 hospitalized, 203 deaths ( cases, hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 44,285 cases, 2,268 hospitalized, 455 deaths ( +130 cases, +9 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 963 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( +18 cases)

York: 4,696 cases, 110 hospitalized, 62 deaths ( +19 cases)

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Local test positivity: