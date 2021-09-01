Virginia September 1 COVID-19 update: 3,407 new cases; local test positivity rate rises above 16%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down ever slightly from yesterday with 3,407 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 2,724 cases per day, which is three times higher than it was just a month ago and nearly 16-times higher than two months ago.

Overall, the state has reported 769,824 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 10.3%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,861 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 19 deaths reported since yesterday.

Over 300 Virginians have died of COVID-19 in August.

Across the state, a total of 9,974,506 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 6.3% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67.9% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The Commonwealth is administering an average of 16,018 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day, which is about 1.2 times higher than a month ago. However, it is 5.4 times lower than the state’s peak at the start of April.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 3,407 (769,842 total )

3,407 ) New deaths: +19 ( 11,861 total )

) Current hospitalizations:

Percent of positive tests: 10.3%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,974,506 percent of population with at least one dose: 64.1% (5,474,748) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.8% (4,846,018) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 67.9%



Local cases:

Accomack: 3,449 cases, 253 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+9 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 24,616 cases, 1,154 hospitalized, 315 deaths (+77 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,285 cases, 60 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 2,953 cases, 76 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,561 cases, 552 hospitalized, 190 deaths ( +82 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,645 cases, 174 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,595 cases, 211 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+40 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 728 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 17,172 cases, 652 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+81 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 20,831 cases, 1,255 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+101 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 912 cases, 87 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,026 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,553 cases, 759 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+50 cases)

Southampton: 2,101 cases, 65 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 9,267 cases, 555 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 42,649 cases, 2,154 hospitalized, 442 deaths (+243 cases, +8 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 898 cases, 37 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases, -1 hospitalized)

York: 4,492 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+15 cases)

Local test positivity: 16.09% on average

Chesapeake – 14.9%

Eastern Shore – 19.8%

Hampton – 15.8%

Norfolk – 15.5%

Peninsula – 16.1%

Portsmouth – 17%

Virginia Beach – 15.1%

Western Tidewater – 14.5%