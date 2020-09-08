Virginia Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 836 new cases, 2 new deaths statewide; Hampton Roads percent positivity continues to drop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s too soon to know how Labor Day will impact Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers, but things are looking positive a day after the holiday weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 836 new cases on Tuesday, which was below average for the second straight day. It’s unclear if the lower numbers are due to reporting lag or a signs of a possible trend back down. Labor Day’s effects will likely take at least a week to show up in VDH data.

Hampton Roads’ overall numbers, particularly the region’s percent positivity, are continuing to trend down.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+836, 128,407 total) — 7-day average (970), up about 100 cases per day from two weeks ago

New deaths (+2, 2,686 total) — trend down in recent days, averaging 2 deaths per day lower than 2 weeks ago

Hospitalizations (-10 patients, 1,051 total) — overall trend down over last four weeks

Testing (7.5% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up by more than 1% compared to two weeks ago

A more immediate sign of how things are going is the number of current hospitalizations statewide. Virginia continues to see its numbers drop overall, with 1,051 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Reported deaths are also down, but they also tend to rise in fall, as VDH’s chart shows.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,154 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 3,962 cases, 348 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 340 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 210 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,651 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+22 cases)

Isle of Wight: 617 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 774 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,499 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+13 cases)

Norfolk: 4,537 cases, 310 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 2,309 cases, 195 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 384 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 1,748 cases, 116 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+15 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,227 cases, 328 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+1 case)

Williamsburg: 157 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 492 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

113 new cases, trending down overall

0 new deaths, trending down

-5 current hospitalizations (316 overall), trending down

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 8.18%, trending down

Chesapeake — 7.5% — sharp trend down

Eastern Shore — 2.2% — low overall , (low overall testing)

, Hampton— 7.7% — sharp trend down

Norfolk — 7.5% — trending down, high of 17% reported on July 12

reported on July 12 Peninsula — 7.4% — sharp decrease

Portsmouth — 9% — trending down overall from recent high of 18.6%

from recent high of 18.6% Virginia Beach — 6.3% — slight upward trend recently but low overall

Western Tidewater — 11.9% — downward trend recently but still hovering around 12%

The percent positivity rates on VDH’s website appeared to reset to Monday’s numbers at times, but the numbers above were from the last refresh of the page at 11:20 a.m.

Latest Posts: