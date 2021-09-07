Virginia Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Some metrics hit snag, hospitalizations still rising — nearly 2K COVID-19 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some of Virginia’s coronavirus metrics have hit a snag reporting-wise after a long, steady climb.

While hospitalizations have continued to climb overall (1,981 current patients, 483 in ICU as of Sept. 6), cases, deaths and test positivity reporting has dipped slightly, per Virginia Department of Health data.

As of Tuesday, Virginia’s reporting 3,212 cases per day and 15 deaths per day on average. Those averages are still well above what we saw the rest of the summer and lower reporting in the past few days could be related to the holiday. VDH didn’t report new data from Saturday to Monday, but added it on Tuesday and broke data down according to each of those days like they typically would.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said early last month that the University of Virginia’s COVID projection model showed a peak in cases (potentially near or above the January 2021 peak) around September/October.

As of Tuesday, UVA’s model projected a peak around 5,000 new cases reported each day around the week of Oct. 3.

State metrics

New cases (+2,007, 788,917 total), 3,212 per day on average, down slightly recently

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 37.7

New deaths (+18, 11,947 total), 15 per day on average, reporting down from 22 per on Sept. 2

Current hospitalizations (1,981 total currently, 1,901 7-day average and rising (data as of Sept. 6)

Test positivity: 10% (15.35% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 10,073,328

Percent of population with at least one dose: 64.8% (5,527,302 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 57.3% (4,894,969 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 68.5%

Local cases (new since Saturday)

Case reporting has been down somewhat across the board for most localities in about the last two weeks, though still much higher than the rest of the summer. Test positivity rates remain high, especially in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Accomack: 3,442 cases, 264 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+66 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Chesapeake: 25,197 cases, 1,168 hospitalized, 319 deaths (+341 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,316 cases, 61 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 3106 cases, 77 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+101 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,948 cases, 568 hospitalized, 193 deaths (+175 cases, +13 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,726 cases, 175 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+43 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 5,802 cases, 211 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+115 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 757 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+15 cases)

Newport News: 17,661 cases, 664 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+265 cases, -1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 21,307 cases, 1,282 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+307 cases, +15 hospitalized)

Northampton: 942 cases, 89 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Poquoson: 1,054 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+22 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,819 cases, 773 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+141 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,136 cases, 69 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+24 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,347 cases, 566 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+400 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 43,683 cases, 2,230 hospitalized, 450 deaths (+615 cases, +34 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 928 cases, 37 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+13 cases)

York: 4,628 cases, 109 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+86 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Local test positivity: 15.7% on average