Virginia Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Positivity rates sharply dropping around Hampton Roads, Poquoson reports first COVID-19 death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads and the rest of Virginia are looking to get through Labor Day weekend without a surge in cases like the one seen after Fourth of July, and while we won’t know for sure how well things will turn out until about two weeks from now, there are some positives to report in the meantime.

Despite a recent uptick in cases statewide, hospitalizations are continuing to decrease overall. There was a roughly 100 patient increase at the start of the month, but overall hospitalizations have dropped again over the past four days. 15,742 people have now been discharged since the start of the pandemic and ICU and ventilator numbers remain steady.

The Virginia Department of Health did report an unusually low 645 new cases Monday, but that’s more than likely due to reporting lag due to the holiday weekend. The 7-day average still remains around 1,000 cases per day, up more than 10 percent compared to two weeks ago, with recent increases in the Southwest and Northwest regions of the state.

Before Monday morning’s update, Virginia ranked 10th nationally for cases reported in the last 7 days with 7,179, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 database. However it did rank much lower in terms of per capita cases, with 84 per 100,000 people.

Where new cases are coming from in the past 14 days (Map via New York Times)

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+645, 127,571 total) — overall upward trend for over two weeks

New deaths (+6, 2,684 total) — Trend up overall last three weeks, but steady overall

Hospitalizations (-22 patients, 1,061 total) — overall trend down over last four weeks

Testing (7.7% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up by more than 1% compared to two weeks ago

Hampton Roads, hit hard after Fourth of July, continues to see a drop in daily reported cases, with a 7-day average of 168 cases per day. Its local colleges haven’t seen surges in cases like those elsewhere in the state, with Christopher Newport reporting just 5 cases overall and William & Mary reporting 0 new cases involving students on campus.

The region’s percent of positive tests is also dropping almost across the board (more on this below), with Chesapeake, Hampton and the rest of the Peninsula reporting steep drops recently. The region’s percent positivity is now 8.6% after recently going back above 10%. Western Tidewater’s 12.3% skews that data slightly. If you take away Western Tidewater (Suffolk, Franklin, etc.) the rest of the region’s percent positivity is 8%.

Gov. Ralph Northam however decided he wasn’t taking any chances, and kept extra restrictions placed on the region through the weekend in hopes of avoiding another surge. Those restrictions include cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and closing restaurants at midnight.

Northam urged the region and the rest of the state to stay vigilant. That includes wearing a mask around others not in your immediate household and avoiding large crowds.

Virginians, let's all celebrate safely this Labor Day weekend.



1️⃣ Socialize outdoors.

2️⃣ Large gatherings are still not a good idea.

3️⃣ Continue to keep six feet apart from those outside your household.

4️⃣ Wear a mask.

5️⃣ Wash your hands.



Remember, your actions can save lives. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 6, 2020

Deaths statewide remain steady at about 15 per day. Hampton Roads’ reported deaths remain elevated compared to earlier in the pandemic, but reported deaths are trending down. Poquoson did report its first death of the pandemic on Monday.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,153 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,946 cases, 346 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 339 cases, 9 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 209 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,629 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Isle of Wight: 615 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 769 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,486 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,533 cases, 308 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+49 cases)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 73 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 death)

Portsmouth: 2,286 cases, 194 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+3 cases)

Southampton: 380 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 1,733 cases, 116 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 6,226 cases, 328 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+3 cases)

Williamsburg: 157 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 488 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics

104 new cases, trending down overall

1 new death, Up overall, but down recently

– 13 current hospitalizations (321 overall), trending down overall

current hospitalizations (321 overall), 7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 8.6% — trending down nearly across the board, sharp decreases in several cities, including Chesapeake and Hampton

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly included Virginia Beach’s case numbers for both Sunday and Monday due to a data input error. WAVY regrets the error and has made the correction.

Chesapeake — 8% — trending down

Eastern Shore — 2.2% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.2% — sharp decrease

Norfolk — 7.6 % — trending down, high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 9% — sharp decrease

Portsmouth — 9% — trending down overall from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6.2% — slight upward trend recently but low overall

Western Tidewater — 12.3% — downward trend recently but still hovering around 12%

For these numbers and more, click here to visit the VDH coronavirus page.