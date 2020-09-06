Virginia Sept. 6 COVID-19 update: Almost 1,200 new cases reported; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see high numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,199 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death related to the virus.
As of Sunday morning, September 6, Virginia has an overall number of 126,926 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,199 cases reported from Saturday, 1,126 have been confirmed by testing. Another 73 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads
Accomack 1,153 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)
Chesapeake: 3,932 cases, 344 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
Franklin: 334 cases, 9 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Gloucester: 208 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)
Hampton: 1,628 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)
Isle of Wight: 612 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)
James City County: 765 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)
Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 2,477 cases, 89 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+27 cases)
Norfolk: 4,484 cases, 308 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+3 cases)
Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths
Poquoson: 73 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)
Portsmouth: 2,283 cases, 194 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Southampton: 376 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
Suffolk: 1,728 cases, 115 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 6,183 cases, 328 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+40 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Williamsburg: 157 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths
York: 486 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)
Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 161 cases Saturday which is 13% of the daily increase statewide.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,083 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
