Virginia Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: State health officials report 948 new cases with 15 additional deaths

CORRECTION: A previous copy of this story initially listed the wrong number for the Hampton Roads cases. It has been corrected. WAVY regrets the error.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 948 additional cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, September 5, Virginia has an overall number of 125,727 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 948 cases reported from Friday, 932 have been confirmed by testing. Another 16 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,152 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 3,899 cases, 342 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+12 cases)

Franklin: 329 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 207 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,614 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 603 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 759 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,450 cases, 89 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+12 cases)

Norfolk: 4,481 cases, 308 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+13 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 71 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,277 cases, 193 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 375 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 1,719 cases, 114 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 6,183 cases, 327 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+23 cases)

Williamsburg: 157 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 482 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 118 cases Saturday which is 12% of the daily increase statewide.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,098 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Latest Posts